Indian Railways denies reports of data breach, says IRCTC carrying out further investigation

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

"On analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with IRCTC history API. Reported/suspected data breach is not from the IRCTC servers," an Indian railway spokesperson said in a media statement.

The Indian Railways has denied reports that it suffered a data breach on December 27, amid reports surfacing that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) data is up for sale on a hackers’ forum.

The Indian Railways while denying the report by TechloMedia said it has shared a possible data breach incident alert of CERT-In to IRCTC reporting a data breach pertaining to Indian Railways passengers.

The Indian Railways added that further Investigation on the possible data breach is being done by IRCTC.

"All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any data leakage from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," the railway spokesperson said.

TechloMedia had done a story on December 27 stating that the Indian Railways recently suffered a data breach.