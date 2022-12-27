 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indian Railways data breach: 30 million user records up for sale

Moneycontrol News
Dec 27, 2022 / 08:23 PM IST

It was discovered that a hacker forum user was selling 30 million Indian Railway user records. There is no information regarding the identity of this user, who went by the alias "shadowhacker".

(Image Courtesy: Shutterstock)

The Indian Railways suffered a data breach on December 27, in which the data of over 30 million users was compromised.

It was discovered that a hacker forum user was selling 30 million Indian Railway user records. There is no information regarding the identity of this user, who went by the alias "shadowhacker".

According to the hacker, the data includes name, email, phone number, gender, and other personal information. Additionally, the user mentioned that the data contains multiple government email addresses.

Neither the authenticity of the data nor how it was accessed has been verified by security researchers. The Indian Railways is yet to comment on this breach.

Along with the data, the hacker offers details of the vulnerabilities "we used" on the website. There was no mention of whether the website is the IRCTC booking portal or the Indian Railways website.