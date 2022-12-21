 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian economy likely to grow at over 7% in FY23: Arvind Panagariya

Dec 21, 2022 / 06:31 PM IST

Panagariya further said recessionary fears have been around for a while but so far neither the US nor the EU has gone into recession. ”From the viewpoint of India, in terms of headwinds originating abroad, the worst is probably behind us,” he told PTI.

The Indian economy is likely to grow at over 7 per cent in the current fiscal year, former Niti Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Wednesday, while observing that the growth rate should sustain next year too provided the forthcoming Budget does not have any negative surprises.

Earlier this month, the RBI revised down its growth estimate for FY23 to 6.8 per cent from the earlier 7 per cent, while the World Bank revised upwards its GDP growth forecast to 6.9 per cent, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

”Overall, I still expect us to end the current fiscal year with a growth rate exceeding 7 per cent. Next year, the 7 per cent growth rate should sustain assuming the forthcoming Budget does not have any negative surprises,” the eminent economist said.

Panagariya said capital outflows induced by the hikes in policy rates by the US Fed Reserve had placed the rupee under considerable pressure. ”Those flows have reversed with positive net portfolio inflows in November,” he said, adding that inflation in the US is also coming down, suggesting the worst may be over in that country as well.

But in the meantime, according to Panagariya, the rupee has appreciated against currencies such as the Euro and Yen which may contribute to weakness in exports in the coming year. Even prior to this episode, the rupee had been overvalued, he added.