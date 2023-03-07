 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Indian-American pleads guilty to committing almost $20 million in fraud in US

PTI
Mar 07, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST

Nikesh Ajay Patel of Florida was charged with 13 counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and eight counts of money laundering, the US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida said in a statement on Monday.

A 38-year-old Indian-American has pleaded guilty to charges related to almost USD 20 million in fraud that he perpetrated while on federal pretrial release for another crime, according to a press release.

Nikesh Ajay Patel of Florida was charged with 13 counts, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, and eight counts of money laundering, the US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Florida said in a statement on Monday.

He faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each count of conspiracy and wire fraud, and up to 20 years imprisonment for each money laundering count, it said.

His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced on Monday.