 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India submits long-term strategy to achieve net-zero target by 2070

PTI
Nov 15, 2022 / 06:52 AM IST

Fifty-eight countries have so far submitted their long-term low-emission development strategies (LT-LEDS).

India on Monday submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) its long-term plan to achieve the net-zero target by 2070, emphasising climate justice, sustainable lifestyles and equity.

Fifty-eight countries have so far submitted their long-term low-emission development strategies (LT-LEDS).

Under the Paris Agreement, countries are required to submit long-term low-emission action plans to help achieve the global goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius as compared to the pre-industrial average.

Short-term action plans to limit the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius are called nationally-determined contributions or NDCs that the countries have to submit every five years.

Net zero means achieving a balance between the greenhouse gases put into the atmosphere and those taken out.

Launching the strategy at the ongoing UN climate summit in Egypt, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a long-term vision of transition in all sectors of economy, including electricity, transport, industry, urban, forestry and carbon removal technologies.