India, Singapore to launch cross-border linkage between UPI and PayNow today

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on February 13, said that India has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with 13 countries that want to adopt the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for digital payments.

In September 2021, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to link Singapore’s PayNow and India’s UPI real-time payment systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will see the launch and linkage of cross-border connectivity between the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) of India and PayNow of Singapore on Tuesday, according to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Ravi Menon, Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), will kick off the linkage through a video conferencing at 11 am on February 21.

The PayNow-UPI linkage will enable users to make instant, low-cost fund transfers directly from one bank account to another between Singapore and India. When implemented, fund transfers can be made from India to Singapore using mobile phone numbers, and from Singapore to India using UPI virtual payment addresses (VPA), a Singapore press statement said.