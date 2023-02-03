 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India, Serbia take stock of overall ties

PTI
Feb 03, 2023

The two sides also discussed developments in India's neighbourhood and the situation in Ukraine at the eighth foreign office consultations held in Delhi, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India and Serbia on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of their ties in the areas of trade, defence, science and technology, pharmaceuticals and agriculture.

"The consultations comprehensively reviewed existing bilateral ties, covering areas of interest such as trade and economic relations, defence, science & technology, research and development, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, culture, and people-to-people ties," the MEA said.

It said the two sides also expressed satisfaction about their strong cooperation in the multilateral fora.