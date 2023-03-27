 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India sees a 15.07% rise in leprosy cases in 2021-22 but funds for eradication halve

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 27, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

As of January 2023, India had 88,278 active cases of leprosy. At 17,014, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Bihar at 11,318.

The number of leprosy cases reported in India increased by about 15.07 percent to 75,394 in 2021-22 from 65,147 in 2020-21, shows data submitted by the government to Parliament.

The prevalence rate of leprosy, which looks at the number of under-treatment cases per 10,000 population, also went up from 0.40 to 0.45 during the year

The current year’s data shows that as of January 2023, India had 88,278 active cases of leprosy.

At 17,014, Maharashtra has the most number of cases of infectious disease, followed by Bihar at 11,318.


Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacteria Mycobacterium leprae. The disease affects the skin, the peripheral nerves, the mucosa of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes. However, it is a curable disease and early detection and treatment can prevent any disability.

According to the WHO, India has the highest number of leprosy cases in the world, accounting for more than 53 percent of the infectious disease reported, followed by Brazil and Indonesia.