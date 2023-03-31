 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India processed only 33% of e-waste it generated in FY22; Haryana, Uttarakhand lead in collection and processing

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

The country currently has 567 e-waste processing facilities with a total annual capacity of around 17.23 lakh tonnes. Smaller states lead in processing.

India ranks third among the biggest generators of e-waste, as of 2019.

Only 33 percent of the total e-waste generated by India during 2021-22 was collected and processed, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In total, the country generated 16.01 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2021-22. Out of this, only 5.27 lakh tonnes was collected and processed.

The data from CPCB was presented in the Lok Sabha by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, in response to a question raised in the House.

India currently has 567 e-waste processing facilities with a total capacity of around 17.23 lakh tonnes annually. Among these, 208 are recycling facilities with a total installed recycling capacity of 10.69 lakh tonnes annually.

“An action plan is in place for enforcement of E-Waste (Management) Rules across the country. This action plan contains component on mass awareness of the general public through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Plan to be framed by State Governments,” said Choubey.