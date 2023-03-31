India processed only 33% of e-waste it generated in FY22; Haryana, Uttarakhand lead in collection and processing

Only 33 percent of the total e-waste generated by India during 2021-22 was collected and processed, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In total, the country generated 16.01 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2021-22. Out of this, only 5.27 lakh tonnes was collected and processed.

The data from CPCB was presented in the Lok Sabha by Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, in response to a question raised in the House.

India currently has 567 e-waste processing facilities with a total capacity of around 17.23 lakh tonnes annually. Among these, 208 are recycling facilities with a total installed recycling capacity of 10.69 lakh tonnes annually.

“An action plan is in place for enforcement of E-Waste (Management) Rules across the country. This action plan contains component on mass awareness of the general public through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) Plan to be framed by State Governments,” said Choubey.

"State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/ Pollution Control Committees (PCCs)are regularly carrying out mass awareness programs for the general public for the management of their e-waste in a proper and scientific manner," he added.

Among states, Haryana topped the list for collecting and processing the most amount of e-waste. The state collected and processed 2.45 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2021-22. Among states, Haryana topped the list for collecting and processing the most amount of e-waste. The state collected and processed 2.45 lakh tonnes of e-waste in 2021-22. Uttarakhand came second in the list collecting and processing 51,541 tonnes of e-waste, followed by Telangana which processed 42,298 tonnes. Global scenario Globally, India ranks third among the biggest generators of e-waste, as of 2019. However, e-waste generated per capita in the country remains low.

China generates the most amount of e-waste in the world but the country still ranks lower when it comes to per-capita waste generated, similar to India. The amount of e-waste generated per capita is higher in developed economies. China generates the most amount of e-waste in the world but the country still ranks lower when it comes to per-capita waste generated, similar to India. The amount of e-waste generated per capita is higher in developed economies. Norway generated 26 kilograms of e-waste per capita in 2019, and leads among countries for the same. Except for Australia (fifth) and the US (ninth), all other countries in the top generators of e-waste per capita are from Europe.

Sreedev Krishnakumar