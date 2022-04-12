 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India likely to get average monsoon rains in 2022: Skymet

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2022

Monsoon rains are expected to be 98% of the long-term average, and there is a 65% chance that India will get average rainfall, Skymet said.

India is likely to get average monsoon rains this year, a private weather forecasting agency said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth in Asia's third-biggest economy.

New Delhi defines average, or normal, rainfall as between 96% and 104% of a 50-year average of 88 centimetres (35 inches)for the four-month season beginning June.

The state-run India Meteorological Department will announce its annual monsoon forecast later this month.

Nearly half of India's farmland, which has no irrigation cover, depends on annual June-September rains to grow crops such as rice, corn, cane, cotton and soybeans.

(With Reuters inputs)

first published: Apr 12, 2022
