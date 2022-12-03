 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

Dec 03, 2022 / 01:13 PM IST

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. The Madurai-born Pichai was named one of the 17 awardees earlier this year.He received India's third-highest civilian award in the presence of his close family members in San Francisco on Friday.

"India is a part of me and I carry it with me wherever I go,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said, as he received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award from the Indian envoy to the US.

"I am deeply grateful to the Indian government and the people of India for this immense honour. It is incredibly meaningful to be honoured in this way by the country that shaped me,” 50-year-old Pichai said while accepting the award from India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

”India is a part of me. I carry it with me wherever I go. (Unlike this beautiful award which I will keep somewhere safe),” he said.”I was fortunate to grow up in a family that cherished learning and knowledge, with parents who sacrificed a lot to make sure I had opportunities to explore my interests,” Pichai said.

India's Consul General in San Francisco, T V Nagendra Prasad, was also present during the event.”Delighted to hand over Padma Bhushan to CEO @Google & Alphabet @sundarpichai in San Francisco. Sundar's inspirational journey from Madurai to Mountain View, strengthening India-US economic & tech. ties, reaffirms Indian talent's contribution to global innovation,” Sandhu tweeted.

He said that Pichai represented the limitless possibilities of technology for transformation.”He has been making commendable efforts towards making digital tools, and skills accessible to across various segments of the society in different parts of the globe,” he said.