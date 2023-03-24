 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India has committed investments of more than $240 billion in the water sector: Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

PTI
Mar 24, 2023 / 07:13 AM IST

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the ambitious programmes and efforts being undertaken in India towards ensuring water security and achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of clean water and sanitation for all as he addressed the UN Water Conference 2023 Thursday.

India has committed investments of more than 240 billion dollars in the water sector and is implementing the largest dam rehabilitation programme in the world as well as efforts to restore groundwater level, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told the UN.

Shekhawat highlighted the ambitious programmes and efforts being undertaken in India towards ensuring water security and achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 of clean water and sanitation for all as he addressed the UN Water Conference 2023 Thursday.

"We have committed investments of more than 240 billion dollars in the water sector through government resources, in partnership with private innovators, start-ups, and water-user associations. India is implementing two flagship missions to ensure universal access to sanitation and drinking water," Shekhawat said, delivering the national statement in the UN General Assembly.

He said India is implementing the largest dam rehabilitation programme in the world, to build climate resilience critical water storage infrastructure. Further, due to the country's unique geography, India is among the largest users of groundwater in the world.