India fast becoming big exporter of telecom technology: PM Modi

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Area Office and Innovation Centre here, Modi said India is one of countries to have rolled out 5G mobile technology at the fastest pace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India is moving fast to become a big exporter of telecom technology from being only a user few years ago.

He said the services have been expanded to 125 cities within 120 days of the launch of 5G.

"Within 6 months of the rollout of 5G technology we are talking about 6G," Modi said. This, he said shows the confidence of the country.