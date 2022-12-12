 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India far ahead of China in IT but Chinese firms catching up on IT tech: Chinese IT expert

Dec 12, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

India's IT sector, one of the mainstays of its economy, is much ahead of its Chinese counterpart in the global markets but the firms from China are catching up and doing well in e-commerce, autonomous driving, AI and cloud services, according to a top Chinese IT executive.

Mike Liu, the author of the book titled 'The Rise of Indian IT', said unlike the Indian firms, who still have a sway in the global markets, especially in IT outsourcing, China's software revenue is mostly from home.

Over 95 per cent of China's IT earnings come from the domestic Chinese market, he said.

"In the global IT market, India is leading much ahead of Chinese market players," he said.

"The Chinese companies are not a threat to the Indian firms in the global markets," Mike, one of the rare Chinese IT executives who worked with the top Indian company Infosys for years, told PTI here ahead of his book launch.

The book that provides an insight into the Indian and Chinese information technology development over the decades has been just published in the Chinese language. It will be published in English soon.