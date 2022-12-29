 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

India, Cyprus ink defence cooperation agreement as Jaishankar visits Nicosia

PTI
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST

During his visit, Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation

Representative image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Cypriot counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides here and discussed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and issues of mutual and global interests like the Ukraine conflict, as the two sides signed three agreements, including an MOU on defence and military cooperation.

Jaishankar arrived earlier in the day on his first official visit to Cyprus as the two countries celebrate the 60 years of diplomatic relations.

During his visit, Jaishankar met his Cypriot counterpart Kasoulides and signed an agreement on defence and military cooperation, another Letter of Intent on immigration and mobility, as well as the agreement on Cyprus joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The two leaders also shared their vision for world peace, freedom, and democracy.

Kasoulides said India and Cyprus were driven by their partnership to diversify and deepen the people-to-people contact.

Jaishankar and Kasoulides also took an opportunity to go over the full spectrum of bilateral relations alongside a range of global issues such as the Ukraine conflict and the situation in Afghanistan.