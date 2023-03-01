 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Important to build infrastructure that is futuristic: PM Modi

PTI
Mar 01, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

Addressing a post-Budget webinar on ’Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’, he noted that only one or two planned cities have been developed in the country in 75 years of India’s Independence The prime minister said with India urbanising rapidly, it is important to build infrastructure that is futuristic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that well-planned cities will determine the fate of the country, asserting that India’s position in the world would have been completely different if 75 planned cities had been developed since Independence.

”Urban planning will determine the fate of our cities in ’Amrit Kaal’ and it is only well-planned cities that will determine the fate of India. When planning is better, our cities will become climate resilient and water secure,” the prime minister said.

He urged the participants of the webinar to focus on three main questions about how to strengthen the urban planning ecosystem in the states, how to properly use the expertise available in the private sector in urban planning and lastly how to develop a centre of excellence that will take urban planning to a new level.