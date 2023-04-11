 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IMD projects normal monsoon for this year, El Niño impact likely in second half

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, on April 11, the country can expect regular rainfall during the southwest monsoon season as a positive Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and lower snow cover over the northern hemisphere are likely to counter the developing El Nino conditions.

"India to see normal rainfall during the southwest monsoon season (from June to September). It is likely to be 96 per cent (with an error margin of 5 per cent) of the long-period average of roughly 87 cm," M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences, told a press conference.

This forecast comes as a relief for the agricultural sector, which heavily relies on monsoon rains for crop production.

The likelihood of normal to above-average rainfall is 67%, said M. Mohapatra, IMD's director general of meteorology.