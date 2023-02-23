 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I2U2 meeting discusses investment opportunities to address energy crisis, food insecurity

Feb 23, 2023 / 07:15 AM IST

The UAE hosted the first vice-ministerial meeting of the I2U2 in Abu Dhabi which was attended by senior officials from the four countries, along with representations from the private sector.

A vice-ministerial level meeting of I2U2 countries - Israel, India, the United States and the United Arab Emirates - discussed with private sector stakeholders investment opportunities to address issues related to the management of the energy crisis and food insecurity.

During the business forum on Wednesday, the I2U2 leadership discussed opportunities to advance multi-regional cooperation and investment opportunities to address some of the region's most pressing issues, including management of the energy crisis and food insecurity, the State Department said in a statement here.

"Public and private-sector representatives gathered to strategise on how to best promote prosperity across the region. Our commitment to overcome collective challenges and deepen coordination with I2U2 continues to serve as a regional model to support investments and initiatives to improve sustainability and resilience in key sectors," it said.