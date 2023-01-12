 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I think we are certainly going to take some important policy decisions with respect to the feel-good side: Jayant Sinha

Shweta Punj
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST

The MP underlines the necessity of supporting vulnerable sections of the population even at the cost of a higher fiscal deposit.

India is definitely going to be a bright spot in the global economy, says Jayant Sinha, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance

India is well-placed in the global economic pecking order but faces headwinds of global uncertainties, says Jayant Sinha, the chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance. The MP underlines the necessity of supporting vulnerable sections of the population even at the cost of a higher fiscal deposit. In an interaction with Moneycontrol on December 19, the MP also spoke of striking a happy balance between growth and inflation going forward. Edited excerpts:

We have with us one of India's finest financial minds who understands policy and its intersection with markets, with finance, with economy, Jayant Sinha. He is also the chair of the parliamentary committee on finance and a member of Parliament. Mr Sinha, thank you so much for joining us. Let me begin by asking, is 2023 looking rather dull from an India point of view? Or do you think we're going to have our spot in the sun?

We are definitely going to be a bright spot in the global economy. And I think the next year for us is going to be a very exciting year on many counts, which I can get into. However, if you look at the global economy, it, of course, is dealing with two or three major upheavals, as you correctly pointed out. We still have the war in Ukraine going on. And that, of course, has resulted in a commodity price shock and, of course, real challenges to the global order.

In addition to that, the Fed (US Federal Reserve) and other central banks are going through a very abrupt tightening cycle. And now the view is pretty much that we're going to have a hard landing as a result of that in the global economy. And the third major factor is that China is still sorting out how it has to deal with COVID. And so the end game for them, as far as COVID is concerned, is still up in the air. So this makes it a very difficult and complicated backdrop for India. India, though, has done extraordinarily well in terms of all of our macroeconomic parameters.

Growth, going into next year, is very strong right now. We are somewhere between 6.5 percent and 7 percent this fiscal year. And next year, if it were not for these global issues, we would have done probably close to 7 percent if not more. But because of these global factors, that will be something that will have an effect on our growth. How much is it going to be? Nobody knows at this stage.

Nobody knows, that's true. We are dealing with a lot of uncertainty, but we're also going to be presenting our budget, the last one before the general elections. And you're chairing the committee that gives a lot of recommendations on what should be done. In your view, what should the priorities for the Indian government be? Macros are looking good, but we're not completely out of the woods. We are facing strong global headwinds. What do you think should be our priority?