I-T department survey on BBC India continues for second day

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST

The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices along with at least two linked premises as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion against the British broadcaster in India.

The Income Tax department survey operation against the BBC India continued for the second day with the sleuths understood to be making copies of electronic and paper-based financial data of the organisation, officials said Wednesday.

Sleuths knocked at the doors of the BBC around 11:30 AM on Tuesday and they are still present, sources aware of the development told PTI.

The tax officials are speaking to staffers of the BBC in the finance and some other departments even as other staffers and journalists were allowed to leave Tuesday night.