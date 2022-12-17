 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

HM Amit Shah chairs Eastern Zonal Council meet; Mamata Banerjee, Hemant Soren, Tejashwi Yadav in attendance

PTI
Dec 17, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart from Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha cabinet minister Pradeep Amat were attending the meet, which is expected to last for around two hours, they said.

File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

The Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting got underway around 11 am on Saturday at the West Bengal secretariat here with Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairing it, officials said.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart from Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha cabinet minister Pradeep Amat were attending the meet, which is expected to last for around two hours, they said.

Besides security matters, the meeting will focus on the issues related to international borders.

The Union minister is set to leave for Shillong following the meeting, the officials added.

Shah, who is also a senior BJP leader, had on Friday evening held a closed-door meeting here with members of the party's Bengal unit, where he took stock of the law and order situation in the state.

He also reviewed the saffron camp's preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls in Bengal, BJP leaders said.