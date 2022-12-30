 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hiraben's virtuous life inspiration for all: Lok Sabha speaker

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

Modi’s mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. Birla said a mother is the one who nourishes a person’s life with values. ”Hiraben’s virtuous life is an inspiration for all of us,” he said.

PM Narendra Modi with his mother Heeraben Modi in 2014.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday expressed grief over the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother and said her virtuous life was an inspiration for all.

The Lok Sabha speaker also expressed his deepest condolences to the prime minister and his family members.

