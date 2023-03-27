 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Hindenburg report on Adani group: Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh says Supreme Court seized of the matter

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST

His response in the Lok Sabha through a written reply was to a query on whether the corporate affairs ministry has conducted any review on the financial statements and other regulatory submissions of Adani group of companies after the Hindenburg report.

"The Hindenburg report is with regard to the listed companies of Adani group which fall under the purview of Sebi," Rao Inderjit Singh said.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh on Monday said the Hindenburg report is with regard to the listed companies of Adani group which fall under the purview of Sebi and that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter.

His response in the Lok Sabha through a written reply was to a query on whether the corporate affairs ministry has conducted any review on the financial statements and other regulatory submissions of Adani group of companies after the Hindenburg report.

"The Hindenburg report is with regard to the listed companies of Adani group which fall under the purview of Sebi," the minister said.

According to Singh, the Supreme Court is seized of the matter and has passed an order constituting an expert committee to look into the matter.