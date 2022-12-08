 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Himachal votes in Congress; faction-ridden BJP left in the lurch

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 08, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST

The deft handling of factionalism in the Congress may have been the biggest factor in the party’s victory.

Representative Image

Himachal Pradesh has lived up to its reputation of not returning an incumbent party to power.

All the results were not in, but the Congress appeared to be perched comfortably and was ahead in 39 of the state’s 68 assembly seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led in 26.

Perhaps the single most important factor that went in favour of the Congress was the party’s handling of factional politics.

“The Congress, very deftly, did not put up an official chief ministerial candidate for the polls, which greatly helped in curbing dissent,” said Ashwani Sharma, a veteran reporter of Himachal politics.

In comparison, the BJP’s tactic of replacing sitting ministers and MLAs with new faces, which worked elsewhere, came up a cropper in Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP fielded 19 new faces, having replaced 11 sitting MLAs and changed the constituencies of two ministers. In addition to open factionalism, it became a party of rebels who waited for the elections to show their hand. And that is what they have done.