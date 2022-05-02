Heatwave over in most parts of India, Delhi to receive rainfall tomorrow: IMD scientist

A day after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that heatwave is likely to abate in Delhi and adjoining areas of northwest and central India, RK Jenamani, a senior scientist of the weather office, said on May 2 that the heatwave is over in most parts of India including the national capital, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Jenamani added that temperature will not rise for the next six-seven days and the national capital will receive rainfall on May 3. This is likely to give some respite to residents from the intense heatwave conditions.

Western disturbance is quite active, according to the IMD scientist and a yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for northwest India.

The weather office has predicted thunderstorm and gusty winds over northwest India till May 4, over east India and south Peninsular region till May 6, and over northeast India till May 3.

It has also predicted isolated light rainfall with dust or thunder storm with lighting/gusty winds of speed reaching 40-50 kmph over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next three days.

Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are also likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the next five days.

For the past few weeks, millions in India have been sweltering under dangerous early-summer heatwave conditions. Northwest and central India experienced the hottest April in 122 years with average maximum temperatures touching 35.9 degrees Celsius and 37.78 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The record-shattering heatwave in India has reduced wheat yields, raising questions about how the country will balance its domestic needs with ambitions to increase exports and make up for shortfalls due to Russia's war in Ukraine.