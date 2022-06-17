Heatwave abates in all parts of country, unlikely to return till June 29: IMD

Heatwave conditions have abated in all parts of the country, with the southwest monsoon progressing towards central and east India and a fresh Western Disturbance affecting the northwest region, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. Northwest India was reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 and central India since June 10 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

A heatwave spell that started on June 3 prevailed over isolated pockets of Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra's Vidarbha region till June 12. It then reduced in terms of area of impact and prevailed over isolated pockets of Delhi, south Haryana, southeast Uttar Pradesh and the western Himalayan region till June 15.

Isolated pockets of Jharkhand, west Bihar, north Odisha and Chhattisgarh also experienced a heatwave spell from June 10 to June 15. "This heatwave has abated today (June 16). The progress of the southwest monsoon towards central and east India and the impact of the WD over northwest India have led to it," the IMD said, adding that the maximum temperatures dipped by five to 10 degrees Celsius in the northwestern and central parts of the country.

"No significant heatwave conditions are likely over any part of the country till June 29," the IMD said. It said the southwest monsoon is likely to cover the remaining parts of central India and many parts of northwest India between June 23 and June 29.

The Met office also said the country as a whole has received just 42.3 mm rainfall as against 62.1 mm, a rain deficit of 32 per cent, since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Northwest India has gauged just 5.8 mm rainfall against the normal of 25.4 mm — a deficiency of 77 per cent — during this period, while east and northeast has recorded 155.4 mm rainfall, 14 per cent more than normal.