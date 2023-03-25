 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section in Bengaluru; techies cheer

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 25, 2023 / 02:09 PM IST

This is the first tech-corridor in Bengaluru to be connected by Metro. Modi launched the 13.7 Km Metro route at Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro station and travelled by train amid much fanfare.

In what could be a major relief for residents and office-goers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 inaugurated the long-pending Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section (13.7Km)

Modi reached Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro station at around 1:15pm amid much fanfare. He inaugurated the Metro section, purchased ticket from the counter and traveled by Metro from Whitefield to Sri Satya Sai hospital station and back. During his brief Metro ride, he interacted with school students, Metro employees and workers. He was accompanied by governor Thawar Chand Gehlot,  CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials.

This is the first tech-corridor in Bengaluru to be connected by Metro.