PM Modi inaugurates Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section in Bengaluru; techies cheer

In what could be a major relief for residents and office-goers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 inaugurated the long-pending Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section (13.7Km)

Modi reached Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro station at around 1:15pm amid much fanfare. He inaugurated the Metro section, purchased ticket from the counter and traveled by Metro from Whitefield to Sri Satya Sai hospital station and back. During his brief Metro ride, he interacted with school students, Metro employees and workers. He was accompanied by governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, CM Basavaraj Bommai and other senior officials.

This is the first tech-corridor in Bengaluru to be connected by Metro.

The 15.8 Km Byappanahalli- Whitefield section built at a cost of around Rs 4,000 crore is an extension of the existing Purple Line (Metro's east-west corridor). However, the crucial 2.1 Km stretch between KR Puram and Byappanahalli will only be completed by June-July this year. "On commissioning of this section, Bengaluru will have 69.6 Km of Metro network with 63 Stations and will become the second largest Metro Network in the country after Delhi Metro," said Parwez. This section will have 12 stations: Krishnarajapura, Singayyanapalya, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi, Seetharam Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi Tree Park, Hopefarm Channasandra and Whitefield (Kadugodi). BMRCL officials said they will operate five six-coach BEML trains. "These train sets have regenerative braking features which save around 30-35% of energy consumption," said Parwez. 12-minutes frequency, 1.5 lakh daily ridership According to BMRCL officials, the frequency of train services on the Whitefield- Krishnarajapura section will be 12 minutes and they're expecting a daily ridership of 1.5 lahks. "All stations are employed with lift escalators, firefighting equipment, and entry/ exit structures. This line is connected with Kadugodi depot with all maintenance facilities," BMRCL spokesperson BL Yashavanth Chavan said. A feeder bus service will be provided for passengers between Krishnarajapura and SV Road Metro station. "Parking for four-wheelers and two-wheelers at Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) and limited two-wheeler parking facility is planned at other stations. Service roads with entry/exit are provided around the stations in both directions, which will serve as BMTC bus stops as well as multimodal integration points," said Chavan. "At Krishnarajapura and Whitefield, FOBs are being planned connecting metro stations directly with railway stations and the Whitefield road has been widened by BMRCL with three lanes in either direction," said Chavan. In 2017, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) awarded the civil work contract for the 15 Km Byappanahalli-Whitefield stretch with a 27-month deadline. It was originally supposed to be completed in 2020 but it's only now after multiple missed deadlines that a part of the section is finally ready. The maximum fare between Whitefield and KR Puram is priced at Rs 35 and the travel time between both destinations is 22 minutes.

