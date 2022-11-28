 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hackers demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS-Delhi as server remains down for 6th day

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:01 PM IST

It is feared that data of around 3-4 crore patients could have been compromised due to the breach detected Wednesday morning.

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

Hackers have allegedly demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi as its server remained out of order for the sixth consecutive day, official sources said on Monday.

Patient care services in emergency, outpatient, inpatient and laboratory wings are being managed manually as the server remained down, the sources said.

The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police and representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs are investigating the ransomware attack.

A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

Official sources said internet services are blocked on computers at the hospital on the recommendations of the investigating agencies.