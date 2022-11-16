 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat High Court raps Morbi municipality for allowing use of suspension bridge for months despite knowing about its 'critical condition'

PTI
Nov 16, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, five days after it was reopened following renovation, killing 135 people

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday asked the Morbi municipality as to how it allowed people to use the suspension bridge between December 29, 2021 and March 7, 2022, before it was closed for repair despite knowing that it was in a critical condition.

The British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, five days after it was reopened following renovation, killing 135 people.

The HC sought the information from the Morbi municipality while hearing a suo motu (on its own) Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the collapse of the bridge.

A division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Ashutosh Shastri also sought to know the reasons for allowing Ajanta Manufacturing Private Ltd (Oreva Group) to use the bridge despite there being no approval for utilisation.

The Ahmedabad-based Oreva group had been maintaining and managing the ill-fated suspension bridge.

In its affidavit filed on Wednesday, the Morbi municipality said that on December 29, 2021, Ajanta had informed the then Chief Officer of Morbi Nagarpalika that the condition of the bridge was critical and requested it to take a decision with regard to the draft agreement for the maintenance and management of the bridge which it had forwarded for approval.