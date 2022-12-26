 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Gujarat: BJP's historic poll performance, Morbi bridge collapse and Bilkis case dominate Year 2022

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

The BJP's victory- the seventh consecutive term- mainly on the plank of development under a "double engine government", can potentially propel it ahead of opponents when the narratives for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls begin to set in.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on December 12 took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: ANI)

The BJP's record 156-seat victory in the Gujarat Assembly polls, the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi killing 135 people, and the premature release of 11 convicts undergoing life term in the Bilkis Bano case on remission dominated the year 2022.

The BJP's victory- the seventh consecutive term- mainly on the plank of development under a "double engine government", can potentially propel it ahead of opponents when the narratives for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls begin to set in.

It was a rout for Congress which won only 17 seats while the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party bagged five seats. However, in at least 35 seats, the combined votes polled by candidates of the Congress and the AAP exceeded the votes polled by BJP nominees.

Gujarat was rocked on October 30 when the British-era cable suspension bridge with a crowd of revellers enjoying the Diwali vacation collapsed into the Machchu river, killing 135 people and injuring several others.

In July, hooch claimed 50 lives in Botad district in the 'dry' state.

On the legal front, a court in February sentenced a record number of 38 convicts to death holding them responsible for the 2008 synchronised blasts in Ahmedabad which killed 56 people and sentenced 11 others to life imprisonment.