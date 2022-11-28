 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt returns 20 files to SC Collegium of appointment of HC judges

PTI
Nov 28, 2022 / 08:28 PM IST

The government expressed "strong reservations" about the recommended names as it sent back the files to the collegium on November 25, sources aware of the procedure to appoint Supreme Court and high court judges said.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The government has asked the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider 20 files related to the appointment of high court judges, including that of advocate Saurabh Kirpal who has candidly spoken about his gay status, sources said on Monday.

Out of the 20 cases, 11 were fresh cases and nine were reiterations made by the top court collegium, they said.

Kirpal's name was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by then Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, for elevation as a Delhi High Court judge.

Saurabh Kirpal is the son of former CJI B N Kirpal.

Kirpal's name was sent by the Delhi High Court Collegium to the collegium in October 2017 for elevation as a high court judge. But the top court collegium is learnt to have deferred deliberations on his name three times.