Govt must clarify: Congress after man held for stealing data of about 67 crore individuals, organizations

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

The Congress’ assertion came after the Cyberabad Police on Saturday said they arrested a person who was allegedly involved in stealing, holding and selling of personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organizations belonging to 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.

The Congress on Sunday sought clarification from the government over the theft of personal data of nearly 67 crore individuals and organizations, asserting that this was an attack on the privacy and security of Indians.

The Congress’ assertion came after the Cyberabad Police on Saturday said they arrested a person who was allegedly involved in stealing, holding and selling of personal and confidential data of 66.9 crore individuals and organizations belonging to 24 states and eight metropolitan cities.

Tagging a media report on the case, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi, ”How and why was personal information of 67 crore people of India stolen? Who stole the data of the army and how?”

”This is an attack on the privacy and security of Indians and this is unacceptable to us. The government should immediately clarify on this matter,” Ramesh said.