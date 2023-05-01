 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

May 01, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST

The existing deadline of the Mission was June 2023.

The Narendra Modi government launched its flagship Smart Cities Mission (SCM) on June 25, 2015 and 100 cities were selected for redevelopment through two-stage competition from January 2016 to June 2018. (Representative Image)

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has decided to extend the deadline for the Smart Cities Mission till June 2024, following requests from some cities that sought more time to complete their ongoing projects, officials said on Monday.

An official said that it would be inequitable to grant an extension merely to "a selected subset of cities".

"The extension is being granted not only to complete projects but to complete documentation, dissemination, institutionalisation of all best practices, templates, innovations created under the Mission so that they can be taken up for replication across the country," the official told PTI.