G20: Two-day Science-20 Inception Meeting set to get underway in Puducherry today

PTI
Jan 30, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

The Science-20 (S20) Inception Meeting, which is being held as part of India's year-long G20 presidency, will begin in Puducherry on Monday with Indian National Science Academy (INSA) President Dr Ashutosh Sharma as the country's chair of the deliberations, an official release said.

Indonesia and Brazil are the Troika members along with India, the host nation. The two-day meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday will focus on scientific and technology aspects that would help the growth of nations. The theme of the meeting is "disruptive science for innovative and sustainable development".

Fifteen foreign delegates from 11 G20 countries -- Australia, Brazil, China, European Union, France, India, Republic of Korea, Turkey, Russia, United Kingdom and United States of America -- are participating in the meeting, the release said.

About 50 delegates and special invitees from various research and academic institutions across India are also participating in the deliberations.