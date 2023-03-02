 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 must provide direction to world: EAM Jaishankar

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

In his remarks at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, without mentioning the Ukraine conflict, said the grouping must find common ground and provide direction to the world though there are some 'matters of sharp differences'.

India on Thursday urged the G20 grouping to send a collective message affirming its resolve to address the complex global challenges, including that of food and energy security, amid an increasingly bitter rift between the West and the Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

"Let us remind ourselves that this grouping bears an exceptional responsibility. We first came together in the midst of a global crisis and are today, once again, actually confronting multiple on," he said.

Jaishankar identified the impact of the Covid pandemic, concerns of fragile supply chains, the knock-on effects of ongoing conflicts and anxiety of debt crises as some of the key challenges.