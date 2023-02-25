 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G20 meeting ends without a communique after no consensus on war in Ukraine

Feb 25, 2023 / 08:48 PM IST

The Summary stated that the G20 nations "reiterated" their national positions on the Ukraine war.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman (C) addresses a press conference along with the Governor of Reserve Bank of India, Shaktikanta Das (R) and Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance Ajay Seth (L) after the G20 Finance meetings under India's G20 Presidency, in Bengaluru, on Feb 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A meeting of finance leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies, referred to as the group of 20 or G20, ended on Saturday without a joint communique after Russia and China opposed any reference to the war in Ukraine.

Instead, a G20 Chair's Summary and Outcome Document were released after the two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in Bengaluru. It carried two paragraphs on the war but added that this was not agreed to by Russia and China.

Coinciding with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaders from countries such as the US and France wanted a condemnation of Moscow for the invasion while host India initially felt G20 was not the forum to address such an issue and wanted a more neutral term like "crisis" or a "challenge" to describe the "geopolitical situation".

But eventually, it did agree to include the impact the war has had on the global economy. Russia and China were upset at the use of the G20 platform for discussing political matters.