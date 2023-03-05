 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
G-20 meeting in Amritsar will be held on schedule: AAP

Mar 05, 2023 / 05:12 PM IST

"G-20 is taking place (in Amritsar) according to the schedule. These are just rumours. Attempts are being made by some opposition leaders to defame Punjab," the chief spokesperson of the Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit Malvinder Singh Kang told PTI over the phone.

The ruling AAP in Punjab Sunday said the G-20 meeting slated in Amritsar later this month will be held on schedule after some opposition leaders raised fears that the Centre could shift the event over law-and-order concerns following the Ajnala incident.

Asked to comment on the opposition's fears, Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh Sudan said, "We have no confirmation, no official communication on this (that the meeting was being shifted out of Amritsar)." Opposition parties, including the Congress and BJP, have been targeting the Bhagwant Mann government over the law-and-order situation in the state. They have sharpened their attack after last month's Ajnala incident in which the supporters of self-styled Sikh preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed a police station with swords and guns and demanded the release of his aide Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan'. The aide was later released from jail.

"Dear @PMOIndia Sh @narendramodi & @AmitShah, conspiracy to exclude Sri Amritsar Sahib from #G20 hosts list became known when national channels started highlighting (radical preacher) Amritpal. This is suggestive of the utter failure of intel & law enforcement agencies," Congress MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla wrote on Twitter Sunday.