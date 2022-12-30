 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to G20 meetings, India's soft power on display through non-stop cultural calendar

PTI
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:03 PM IST

In a testament to the scale of these engagements, the culture ministry held more than 136000 events under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav including several mega programmes such as Har Ghar Tiranga.

India has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest human flag formation. More than 5,000 people gathered at a stadium in Chandigarh to form the waving tricolour as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (Image credit: MrAmanDeep/Twitter)

2022 was a year when the government used India's soft power diplomacy both at home and abroad to create a non-stop cultural calendar of events for 365 days.

While it appealed to the sense of pride and patriotism of the domestic population by urging them to be part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a series of events to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence, it highlighted the country's rich culture and heritage to the global audience.

In a testament to the scale of these engagements, the culture ministry held more than 136000 events under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav including several mega programmes such as Har Ghar Tiranga. The campaign reached 23 crore households and six crore 'Selfie with Tiranga' were also registered digitally. The official website also had a feature of 'Pin a Flag', which accumulated more than five crore entries.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) also undertook various activities as part of Har Ghar Tiranga which included hoisting of high flag mast of 15 m height at 154 centrally protected monuments and their illumination.

Events around Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav will be held till August 2023.

Further to recreate the saga of India since independence, Prime Minister also inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.