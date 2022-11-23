 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fresh videos showing Satyendar Jain having raw food emerge from jail

Nov 23, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST

Fresh videos of AAP's Satyendar Jain emerged from Tihar jail on Wednesday in which he is seen eating uncooked vegetables and fruits in his cell, days after the minister moved a city court alleging that he is not being provided raw food as per his religious beliefs.

However, the purported videos are dated September 13 and October 1.

A Delhi court had on Tuesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast.

The petition, filed on Monday, claimed that the jail administration had stopped providing him basic food that is partaken under his religion for the last 12 days.

"The CCTV footage from Jain's cell in Tihar negates his claims of not getting proper food in jail. He has been getting the food of his choice, including fruits and dry fruits, as the video shows," sources said.

They also said that contrary to Jain's lawyers' claim that he lost 28 kg during his time in jail, he has gained 8 kg.