France's Safran Group CEO briefs Rajnath Singh on plan to setup MRO facility in India

A delegation led by Olivier Andries, the chief executive officer of French aircraft engine maker Safran Group, met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on July 5 to brief him about the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility that the company is setting up in India.

The MRO facility, to be set up in Hyderabad through the direct foreign investment of $150 million, is expected to create 500-600 highly skilled jobs, the Ministry of Defence said in an official release.

The facility will be able to overhaul over 250 engines per year in the beginning, it added.

Andries informed Singh that the company's two entities - Safran Aircraft Engines and Safran Electrical & Power India Pvt Ltd - will be set up in Hyderabad this week.

Safran Aircraft Engines, which involves an investment of 36 million euros and located on 10 acres of land in the Hyderabad SEZ, "will produce parts and components for advanced aircraft engines including rotating seals", the defence ministry said.

Safran Electrical & Power India will produce harnesses for civil and fighter jets, it added.

Safran-HAL Aircraft Engines, a joint venture between Safran and the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), will also be set up in Bengaluru this week, the release noted.

The joint venture will be producing rigid piping for aircraft engines, including those used in helicopters, the defence ministry said, further adding that it is expected to hire 160 highly skilled personnel.

During the meeting with Singh, the Safran CEO outlined his company’s long-term plan in "co-development and co-production of advanced jet engines" and "transfer of technology as per the existing policy of Government of India", the release further stated.

The defence minister noted the "great importance" India attaches to the strategic partnership with France, and invited Safran to work on more projects in India in accordance with the government's ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaigns.

"We are a big market. However, we are increasingly focused on making in India for addressing the needs in a competitive manner and supplying to friendly foreign countries. You can leverage all the competitive advantages India offers, including the cost advantages and availability of trained manpower," Singh said.