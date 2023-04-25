 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

First batch of 278 stranded Indians evacuated from Sudan in naval ship

PTI
Apr 25, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST

The Indian Navy's second ship, INS Teg, arrived in Port Sudan to bring back more people under New Delhi's mission 'Operation Kaveri' that has been launched to evacuate around 3,000 Indians from Sudan, officials said.

india evacuation from sudan

India on Tuesday evacuated the first batch of 278 Indians from Sudan onboard naval ship INS Sumedha and rushed in essential relief supplies for its remaining stranded citizens as ceasefire appeared to be holding in the strife-torn African country.

The Indian Navy's second ship, INS Teg, arrived in Port Sudan to bring back more people under New Delhi's mission 'Operation Kaveri' that has been launched to evacuate around 3,000 Indians from Sudan, officials said.

India has set up a control room in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah to facilitate evacuation of Indians from Sudan.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has reached Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission.