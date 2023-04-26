 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

FIDE, Tech Mahindra declare dates for Global Chess League

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

During the course of the league, a variety of events, such as chess tournaments, logo announcement event, etc. would be hosted globally.

Representative Image

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) and Tech Mahindra on April 26 announced the launch dates and format of the Global Chess League (GCL).

The 12-day league will begin on June 21 and end on July 2, the organisations announced through a regulatory filing. GCL will be played in 10 round-robin matches, with six teams competing (six players in each team), followed by a final match between the top two teams.

During the course of the league, a variety of events such as chess tournaments and logo announcement would be hosted globally.

"GCL is a unique opportunity to promote this remarkable game of strategy, intellect, and rigor which we feel is strongly intertwined with business. GCL, fuelled by technology and opportunities, will bring together the best players from around the world in order to popularise the game and provide players with a formidable platform to hone their skills," said Jagdish Mitra, chief strategy officer and head for growth at Tech Mahindra.