 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Februaries are getting hotter in India, shows data

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

This year, India saw the highest average maximum temperature recorded in a February since 1901.

The Met department said there was an "enhanced probability" of a heatwave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India.

As India experienced the hottest February on record since 1901 this year, data shows that the country’s average maximum temperature for the second month has been rising over the years.

India recorded a maximum average temperature of 29.54 degrees Celsius in February this year, crossing the 2016 figure of 29.48 degrees Celsius. This is the highest figure recorded since 1901, the earliest year for which data is available with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Northwest India also recorded the highest maximum average temperature in February at 24.86 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, for Central India, this was the second-hottest February on record.

This February also saw the fifth-highest average minimum temperature recorded during the month till date.