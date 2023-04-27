 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fall in robusta production may see coffee exports declining

PK Krishnakumar
Apr 27, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

In the current circumstances, India could lose its main market, Italy, which is getting cheaper robusta coffee from Uganda. The West Asian markets, which have been buying more coffee in recent times, have turned to Brazil and Columbia for cheaper arabica coffee, says exporters.

The Indian coffee industry is staring at a downturn in exports this year after a record performance in 2022 that saw shipments rise close to a new peak of 4 lakh tonnes.

With the robusta variety, which makes up the bulk of the country’s coffee production, expected to sink to a decade-low level, triggering a spike in prices, exporters fear losing key markets to cheaper coffee from other origins.

India’s coffee exports reached around 399,000 tonnes in 2022, as per early estimates of the Coffee Board. Robusta coffee, widely grown in India, accounts for over 70 percent of the coffee production, which stood at 342,000 tonnes in 2021-22. The country exports over 70 percent of its coffee.

The post-monsoon estimate of the Coffee Board pegs robusta crop for 2022-23 at 259,000, up from 247,000 tonnes in the previous year. The arabica crop is forecast at 10,1500 tonnes, against 95,000 tonnes in the previous year.