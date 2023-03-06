 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Extra 1 million tons sugar exports possible if domestic output meets estimate: Govt official

Mar 06, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

The government will take a call next month on allowing more quantities of sugar exports, after assessing domestic production, he said.

India, the world’s second largest sugar producing nation after Brazil, has a cushion to export an additional 1 million tonnes of the sweetener if the domestic output reaches an estimated 33.6 million tonnes this year, a senior food ministry official said on Monday.

The government will take a call next month on allowing more quantities of sugar exports, after assessing domestic production, he said. Sugar availability is comfortable in the country and as a result wholesale and retail prices of the sweetener are on a decline in the last one month.

The food ministry has allowed 6 million tonnes of sugar exports for the current 2022-23 marketing year (October-September). India exported a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the previous year.

”More exports are possible and we have a cushion for exports of additional one million tonnes, suppose the overall production reaches the estimated 33.6 million tonnes this year,” the official said. Sugar production has already reached 24.7 million tonnes till February of the ongoing 2022-23 marketing year, while mills have despatched 4.3 million tonnes for exports so far this year, he said.