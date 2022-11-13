 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Explosion on railway track in Udaipur; NIA, other agencies investigate

PTI
Nov 13, 2022 / 09:15 PM IST

Officials said mining explosives were used in the blast at Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

Representative image

An explosion occurred on a railway track here on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was to pass. Police said they are investigating all angles, including sabotage.

"Local people informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify those responsible," Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the blast was reported about 35 km from Udaipur. "We have our best on the spot - ATF, NIA and RPF. The accused will be severely punished," he said.

The bridge restoration team is also on the site.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident was worrying and ordered Director General of Police Umesh Mishra to investigate the matter thoroughly.

PTI