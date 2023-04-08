 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Evolutionary lineages of banded krait snake discovered through molecular methods

Mongabay .
Apr 08, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

The banded krait is a nocturnal, easily identifiable snake that inhabits different landscapes like agricultural lands, forests, and home gardens up to specific elevations.

A banded krait near Khao Yai in Prachinburi, Thailand. Photo by tontantravel/Wikimedia Commons.

by Ashvita Anand

-Genetic testing shows likelihood of more than one species of the banded krait. -There are at least three different species that were previously categorised as the banded krait; the populations in eastern and north-eastern India are of the same species. -It is necessary to accurately identify and delineate snake species, especially those that are venomous, because of the implications of the composition of snake venom and what this means for developing efficient anti-venom.

 

A recent study finds that the highly venomous banded krait (Bungarus fasciatus) is likely to be an assemblage of different species across Asia.

In recent years, genetic analysis methods have been increasingly used to identify cryptic species (species that may look identical but are evolutionarily distinct lineages) in vertebrates. These methods have been employed to identify genetically different species in reptiles and snakes.