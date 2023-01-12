 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EoI for Rs 17,000cr transhipment port in Nicobar Islands by Jan-end

Jan 12, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

Union Minister of State for Port and Shipping Shantanu Thakur paid a visit to Andaman and Nicobar Island recently to preview development activities planned for the islanders with port-related infrastructure.

The Kolkata port on Thursday said an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the country's first mega container transhipment port at Galathea Bay in Great Nicobar Islands is expected to be floated by January-end, a senior official said.

There is no large container transhipment port in India and all international container cargo has to go to Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang in Malaysia.

"This Rs 17,000 crore port will help transhipment of cargo from the entire east coast of India as well as from Bangladesh and Myanmar," P L Haranadh, Chairman of Syama Prasad Mookherjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), formerly Kolkata Port Trust, said in Kolkata.

Haranadh said, "The government is planning to build a container transhipment port at the southernmost tip of Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Galathea Bay. SMPK will float an EoI from interested investors by the end of January. The transhipment port would enable big ships to anchor and raise India's share in maritime trade, create new job opportunities and save a lot of forex, officials stated.

"The EoI will help us seek their feedback from global port operators, maritime service majors and shipping liners. After this process, a detailed Detailed Project report will be prepared for the project for seeking bids," Haranadh told reporters after a stakeholders meeting.