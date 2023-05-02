 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EC takes serious note of 'plummeting level' of campaigning in Karnataka, issues advisory, asks parties to exercise restraint

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 08:44 PM IST

The EC advisory came amid the use of barbs such as 'poisonous snake', 'vishkanya' and 'nalayak' by leaders of Congress and BJP against each other in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly elections on May 10.

Polling will be held on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13

Taking serious note of the "plummeting level of campaign discourse" during electioneering in Karnataka, the Election Commission on Tuesday asked political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

The poll panel also referred to the instances of "inappropriate vocabulary and language" used during the ongoing campaign by persons, "in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner".

"Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention," the EC said in a statement.