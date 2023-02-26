 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Earthquake swarm' in Amreli as 400 mild tremors recorded in 2 years

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Residents of Amreli's Mitiyala village, where many of these 400 tremors were felt, have started sleeping outside their houses as a precautionary measure so that they are not caught unawares in case of any major seismic activity.

Representative image (Source: AFP)

Gujarat's Amreli district has been the epicentre of an 'earthquake swarm' as it has recorded nearly 400 mild tremors in the last two years, according to officials.

A swarm is a sequence of mostly small earthquakes which are usually short-lived but can continue for days, weeks, or sometimes even months and often recur at the same location.

Explaining the reason behind the 'earthquake swarm' in Amreli district of Saurashtra region, Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research's (ISR) officiating Director General Sumer Chopra told PTI that tectonic setup and hydrological loading are the reasons for the seasonal seismic activities.